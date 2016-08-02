Aussie man crashes bike, iPhone explodes, shorts melt, skin burns

Get this man a Fosters, stat!

It all happened in Sydney, Australia over the weekend. A 36-year-old management consultant named Gareth Clear wiped out on his bike and the iPhone in his back pocket hit the turf, hard.

“I just saw smoke coming out of my back pocket…and then all of a sudden I felt this surging pain,” Clear told the Sydney Morning Herald. He added that he felt a “searing heat” as the phone burnt through his riding shorts. “I just remember looking at my leg and I had this black discharge all down my leg and this smell of phosphorus​,” he said.

The impact on the phone in the accident probably struck directly on the lithium ion battery, causing a chemical reaction. Apple is said to be in touch with Clear, but so far hasn’t commented on the incident.

(Image: Sydney Morning Herald)