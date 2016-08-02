Google’s Tilt Brush painting tool can now be a VR music visualizer

Tilt Brush , which is one of the most amazing experiences you can have in virtual reality, lets users of HTC’s Vive create three-dimensional paintings using a wide variety of artistic tools. The finished products often look like you’ve been painting on acid, with bright, vibrant colors, lines, shapes, all floating in space in front and around you.

Now, Tilt Brush is supporting audio, meaning that your creations can vibrate to an audio beat. It’s a little hard to explain, but check out the above video since, you know, a picture (or video) is worth a thousand words. But as Google puts it: We’re “introducing audio reactive brushes, so your sketches in Tilt Brush will bounce, sway, move, and pulse to the beat. Just play audio (any song or sound) on your computer from any source, enable Audio Reactive Mode, and create your own VR music visualizer with your brushstrokes and bring your art to life.”

Really, this is just adding another dimension to Tilt Brush creations. But it seems like a really fun one that makes them richer and more compelling to look at and listen to.