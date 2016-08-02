advertisement
Samsung debuts the Galaxy Note 7 at splashy event in New York 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Today, at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 7—a sleek new 5.7 inch phone complete with stylus—to an enormous crowd of onlookers. 

Most notably, the new phone has an iris scanner. Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan reviewed the new device here. Here are some of the features that were on display at today’s event:

 

The phone will be available in the U.S. starting on August 19, 2016. For a full hands-on, check the video below: 

