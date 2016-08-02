Samsung debuts the Galaxy Note 7 at splashy event in New York 

Today, at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 7—a sleek new 5.7 inch phone complete with stylus—to an enormous crowd of onlookers.

The line to get into the Samsung galaxy note 7 #Unpacked2016 event is insane pic.twitter.com/vj3vpNaFAS — Raymond Wong (@raywongy) August 2, 2016

Most notably, the new phone has an iris scanner. Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan reviewed the new device here. Here are some of the features that were on display at today’s event:

A quick look at some key Samsung Galaxy Note 7 features. #samsungunpacked https://t.co/EBnNYv8MjJ — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) August 2, 2016

The phone will be available in the U.S. starting on August 19, 2016. For a full hands-on, check the video below: