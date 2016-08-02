Calvin Klein scores former Christian Dior artistic director

It’s been a source of speculation for some time, but Women’s Wear Daily today reports that Raf Simons is joining Calvin Klein as creative director and will oversee all aspects of design, global marketing, and communications and visual creative services. His designs will appear in the fall 2017 collections.

Simons comes to Calvin Klein from Christian Dior, where he was the artistic director. However, he had a non-compete contract that expired at the end of July.

Calvin Klein also hired Pieter Mulier, who has been working with Simons for many years, as a creative director. He will be tasked with executing Simons’s vision.

According to the company’s press release posted on Instagram, it wants to grow the Calvin Klein brand to $10 billion in global retail sales. However, in recent years, Calvin Klein has lost some of its prestige, ending up in bargain bins at T.J. Maxx. Perhaps Simons will be able to help Calvin Klein regain some of its cachet.