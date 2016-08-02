Now you can post videos on LinkedIn…but only if you’re one of its 500 Influencers

Of course it did. Just when we were starting to feel oversaturated by videos, LinkedIn is joining the party. This morning, the social network announced that users can finally upload videos—but that tool will only be available to its 500 “Influencers” (out of its 433 million registered users). This elite group can start posting 30-second videos in the main feed that users can comment on, like, and share with their contacts. Influencers like Richard Branson and Mark Cuban will select their own topics as well as field questions from LinkedIn staffers.

It’s the first new LinkedIn feature since its acquisition by Microsoft for $26 billion last month.