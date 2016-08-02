Muslim women respond to Trump on Twitter with #CanYouHearUsNow 

After Trump suggested that the mother of a fallen soldier could not speak on the DNC stage because she wasn’t allowed by her religion, the Council on American-Islamic Relations encouraged Muslim women activists to “tweet about who they are and how they speak out.”
And they did exactly that.
This Muslim woman history teacher knows, teaches about Constitution. Drumpf should take her class #CanYouHearUsNow https://t.co/FsjMG0luzN
— Nusheen Ameenuddin (@namd4kids) August 1, 2016
I’d tell you to get out of the way @realDonaldTrump but you aren’t in it. #CanYouHearUsNow https://t.co/OyyIa0PRJF
— rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 1, 2016
I am a Muslim woman who speaks truth to power in the US & is met with hate, vitriol and death threats. I still stand. #CanYouHearUsNow
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 1, 2016
I train young peace activists on effective advocacy using storytelling, media & social media #CanYouHearUsNow pic.twitter.com/6e7GWq3vG6
— rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 1, 2016
Like I said, don’t F with Muslim women. They dominate my life. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) Check out #CanYouHearUsNow
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 1, 2016
Ghazala Khan made it clear that no one can hold her back or shut her up. More of us stand up against bigotry every day #canyouhearusnow
— beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) August 2, 2016