Muslim women respond to Trump on Twitter with #CanYouHearUsNow 

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

After Trump suggested that the mother of a fallen soldier could not speak on the DNC stage because she wasn’t allowed by her religion, the Council on American-Islamic Relations encouraged Muslim women activists to “tweet about who they are and how they speak out.”

And they did exactly that. 

