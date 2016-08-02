advertisement
Morning intel: Lyft rethinks Didi partnership, Theranos pivots to unveil the MiniLab

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Yesterday, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes introduced the MiniLab, which puts standard blood-testing lab equipment into a box and is essentially a successor to the company’s Edison devices. Theranos is submitting a Zika test—one of the tests that can be conducted by the MiniLAB—to the FDA for approval.

• In light of the deal Uber inked with Didi Chuxing in China, Lyft is reconsidering its existing partnership with Didi, the Wall Street Journal reports.

• Enterprise giant Salesforce is acquiring productivity software company Quip, reportedly buying it for about $750 million.

