Lyft “evaluating”current anti-Uber partnership with Didi in wake of its Uber China deal

Lyft and Didi formed a partnership last December in order to stem global rival Uber—a partnership that now looks to be in doubt, reports the Wall Street Journal. As part of the December deal, Didi customers could use the app to hail a Lyft driver when in the U.S. and Lyft users could use the Lyft app to hail a Didi ride when in China. But now that Didi has taken a 20% stake in Uber in return for it leaving the Chinese market, the “anti-Uber” partnership seems to be no longer viable. In a statement to the Journal a Lyft spokesperson said: