Facebook is testing ads in its Live streaming videos

The social media giant has confirmed that it is testing ads it Live streaming videos, AdAge reports. The ads take the format of 15-second or shorter “mid-roll video ads” that appear 5 minutes into a Live video streaming session:
Facebook has always been reluctant to show pre-roll spots—ads directly before videos—because CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks that ruins the viewing experience. Clearly he is more amenable to mid-roll, as Facebook started notifying advertisers last month that their commercials could start showing up during live video streams, according to knowledgable people.
Facebook told advertisers that the video ads would be drawn from among promoted video campaigns already running on the platform, but some brands could opt out of having their ads appear during live broadcasts, the source said.