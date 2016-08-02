The state of Washington is suing Comcast for $100 million

The state is alleging the media and ISP giant willingly and knowingly tricked customers into buying “at least $73 million” worth of subscription fees for a “near-worthless” $4.99/month service plan that covered the cost of a Comcast technician visiting a customer’s home if need be, reports TheNextWeb. The Washington state attorney general says the plan misled customers into believing that work on wiring inside their walls was covered, when it was actually not. But more, the attorney general alleges that Comcast created a completely bogus service code to be included by technicians on invoices at will that charged customers for a service that should have cost nothing: