What to expect from Telsa’s Q2 earnings Wednesday

It’s been an interesting quarter for Tesla. Last week, founder and CEO Elon Musk unveiled his new master plan, “ Master Plan, Part Deux ,” for the company going forward, an announcement made just weeks after reports detailing crashes of cars using the company’s autopilot system, one of them fatal. Here’s what we’re watching for on Wednesday:

* Analysts are predicting sales from the company to top $1.63 billion for the quarter, that’s up from $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2015. Still analysts are predicting a loss of $.56 a share, a 10% increase from its loss of $.48 per share at the same time last year.

* Expect Musk to go into a little more detail on his plans for the future. The plan as currently laid out talks about investing in new vehicle types, such as an SUV and pickup truck, which suggests a lot of cash flow going into research and development going forward. That’s something Musk will likely address, even if only briefly.

* Tesla is celebrating the opening of its battery plant in Reno Nevada this week. We expect to hear more about the $5 billion plant, and how it will enhance Tesla’s overall business during the call.

* Expect to hear more about Tesla’s production goals for the remainder of the year, as well as perhaps an update on where it is with the Model 3, its upcoming mass-market electric vehicle.