Since the DNC, the pocket Constitution has been almost as popular as Harry Potter on Amazon

At last week’s Democratic convention, Khizr Khan made headlines when he asked Donald Trump if he’s ever read the Constitution, emphasizing his point by waving a pocket version in the air that he offered to lend the Republican nominee.

While the gesture might have not gotten the book in the hands of Trump, it did strike a chord with a number of people who turned to Amazon to grab a portable version of their own. This weekend a pocket-sized version of the document skyrocketed to the number-two most popular book on Amazon, trailing only behind the new Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Constitution is currently sold by a number of different retailers on the site. According to the New York Times, several publishers have started to offer their own versions at discounts as well. The American Civil Liberties Union, for instance, is offering copies for free (they traditionally charge $5), and the U.S. Government Publishing Office is selling its copy for $1.50. Amazon also offers a Kindle version for free.