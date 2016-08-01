Theranos unveils its Zika virus test, asks FDA for approval 

Theranos is setting its sights on the Zika virus. At the American Association for Clinical Chemistry conference in Philadelphia today, embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes presented the results of a new Zika test developed by the controversial medical tech company. During a presentation unveiling its new testing-laboratory-in-a-box device, miniLAB , Holmes shared the results of some of its diagnostic blood tests, including a test for Zika that uses blood and urine to detect the disease. Holmes said she is submitting the test, claimed to be the first Zika test of its kind, to the FDA for approval.

This shift toward a new product and testing methodology did little to assuage the skepticism of many scientists, who are clamoring for answers after Theranos’s early claims and testing methodologies sparked major questions—including by federal investigators, who have banned the company from operating clinical labs for two years.

“We know there’s a lot of questions about the past,” Theranos’s Holmes said when pressed on the company’s practices . “And in the appropriate forum, we’ll address those.”