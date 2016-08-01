Salesforce buys Quip, a gem among collaborative productivity tools

With Quip as part of its portfolio, Salesforce will encroach on the territory that Microsoft has dominated for more than two decades with Word and the entire Office suite. But does that mean that Microsoft erred by not snapping up the startup, founded by former Facebook CTO (and new Twitter board member) Bret Taylor? I don’t think so: Offering Word and Quip forever wouldn’t have made much sense, and much of Quip’s appeal comes from its stripped-down, un-Wordlike personality.

For better or worse, Microsoft is going to have to figure out how to make Word, Excel, and their suitemates into the future of collaborative productivity—and the fact that another giant such as Salesforce will also be on the job will only increase the pressure.