Watch live as Theranos’ CEO presents data to scientists for the first time

Tune in to Periscope to watch Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes and three of the company’s scientists speak live at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. Warning, the presentation is extremely dense and scientific — it’s not light-listening. So far, Holmes has presented on some new blood-testing technology (the “miniLAB system”) without addressing concerns with its previous Edison technology.

But thousands of people are watching and tweeting, as this is the first time that the controversial biotech company has presented data to the scientific community. More here on the challenges for Theranos as it attempts to make a comeback.

Tweets so far from journalists and scientists at the conference:

"What I’m showing you now is the result of hundreds of scientists work over many years: Our miniLab system," https://t.co/8XbQXLctkv — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) August 1, 2016

.@Theranos bait-and-switch? New product presented at AACC. — Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) August 1, 2016