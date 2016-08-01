Apple brings more diversity to iOS 10 emoji, and a squirtgun instead of a handgun

Apple has been working with the Unicode Consortium on a fresh set of emoji, and a number of them showed up in a developer beta released today. iOS 10 now includes some 100 new emoji in all.

This new set features more artistic re-dos of existing emoji, as well as a number of new designs that seem to be aimed at diversity. A number of new emoji depicting female athletes (surfer, cyclist, swimmer, etc.) and female professionals (construction worker) were added. A rainbow flag, presumably representing the LGBT community, was added.

Perhaps most interestingly, Apple and the Unicode Consortium seem to have found a middle ground on whether or not to include a handgun emoji. Instead of including a realistic-looking handgun design (as Apple earlier pushed the consortium not to do), the set now includes a water gun.