Samsung’s tablet business took a big hit in the June-ending quarter

The Korean giant sold about 6 million tablets in the June-ending quarter, compared to sales of 8 million in the same quarter last year, a 24.5% decline. Samsung’s tablet market share declined from 18.2% to 15.6% over the past year.

The new IDC data shows the entire tablet market has seen a tough year, with overall sales of the devices falling 12.3% worldwide. IDC analysts believe the slowdown is caused by both consumers and businesses gravitating toward tablets with detachable keyboards, such as Microsoft’s Surface and Apple’s iPad Pro, while hesitating to replace their existing standard tablets. Samsung hasn’t begun selling what IDC defines as a detachable.

Apple remains the top-selling tablet maker despite the fact that iPad sales were down 9% over the past year. The company sold just under 10 million tablets last quarter.