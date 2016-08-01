Jelly’s crowdsourced search engine comes to Chrome

Jelly, the crowdsourced search engine co-founded by Twitter founder Biz Stone, launched a new Chrome extension on Monday. The extension allows you to see answers made by real people while you’re searching the web. For instance, if you search for “What are the best restaurants in New York?,” you can see an answer from a real NYC resident as well as your standard search engine results.

Regular people volunteer all of the answers found on Jelly, something Stone says is because “humans are wired to help,” and want to answer things.”People sign up to Jelly because they enjoy feeling good,” says Stone. “Jelly is harnessing the goodness of humanity and amplifying it with technology.”

Jelly is backed by Prominent investors such as Al Gore, Bono, and Twitter and Square CEO, Jack Dorsey.