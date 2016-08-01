Leak: New Gear VR will have wider field of view, Note 7 compatibility

It’s a whole lot of fun to carry a Gear VR , Samsung’s $99 virtual reality headset, around to parties and other places to give people their first VR experience.

The device only works with Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S7 and S7 Edge, and Note5, but it is still far more accessible than, say, top-end devices like the $599 Oculus Rift or $799 HTC Vive, which must also connect to expensive gaming-quality PCs.

But Samsung is said to be readying a new Gear VR that will make the viewing experience even better, and be compatible with the tech giant’s forthcoming Note 7. According to The Next Web–via OnLeaks–the new device would have a 110-degree field of view, up from 96 degrees. That could make for a better viewing experience.

Samsung’s goal with the Gear VR has been to get it into as many people’s hands as possible, and has offered it as a free bonus with some of its phones. So it’s hard to imagine the company charging more than $99 for the next-gen model. More likely, Samsung will continue to subsidize it, hoping to bring even more people into the world of VR, where it, and others, will be selling VR content.

A Samsung spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.