Morning intel: Uber and Didi merge in China, Tesla inks deal to buy SolarCity

• Uber and Didi Chuxing have declared a truce by merging their operations in China , bringing Didi’s valuation to more than $35 billion. Uber will have a 20% stake in Didi, while Didi is reportedly investing $1 billion in Uber.

• Speaking of mergers: Tesla confirmed its acquisition of SolarCity—which was proposed over a month ago—in a $2.6 billion all-stock deal.

• The latest poll by CBS indicates that the DNC put Hillary Clinton back in the lead with 46% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 39%. This comes a week after CBS said the two were tied at 42%, following Trump’s bump from the RNC.