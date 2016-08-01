Beginning today students at Texas state universities can bring concealed guns to class

A statewide campus carry law is now in effect that allows students to bring concealed weapons onto campus, including into classrooms, the El Paso Times reports. Senate Bill 11, known as the “campus carry law” was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott last June. Though some guns rights activists–and the NRA–have applauded the law, others are afraid of the possible repercussions of allowing deadly firearms to be carried on university campuses. As Lex Williford, chairman of the Creative Writing Department at the University of Texas at El Paso, told the El Paso Times:
“I think it’s a lot more than a distraction. I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s one of the most dangerous things we could do at a time we need to be bringing down the cost of tuition to students who are now crushed by student debt. When I think of public education, I think of an education that is safe and hopefully relatively inexpensive. It seems to me that the priorities of the Texas state Legislature are so completely off that we have just reached this point of absurdity.“