Tesla and SolarCity could announce a merger today

A merger announcement could happen today between Elon Musk’s two companies, Tesla Motors and SolarCity Corp, reports Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter. Musk is the biggest shareholder of both companies as well as being the CEO of Tesla and the chairman of SolarCity. In the past Musk has argued that merging the two companies would allow the combined company to better provide the complete low-carbon energy solutions they are looking for, from electric vehicles to solar panel installations on their homes.