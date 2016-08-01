Google Maps is testing a “Wi-Fi-only” mode to help users save data

Though Google has yet to publicly announce the new Wi-Fi-only mode, TechCrunch notes that a number of users have found a new setting the Maps app that allows data to only be downloaded via a Wi-Fi connection. The new mode appears to be be a way for users to save valuable bytes on their cellular data plans and the mode, if rolled out widely, could be expected to be a big hit in cities like New York, which have an abundant area covered under a free public Wi-Fi network.