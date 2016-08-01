Here’s the email Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent to his UberChina team about the UberChina–Didi merger

In his note, Kalanick pointed to the importance of profitability as a key reason for teaming up with Didi, despite Uber’s progress in China:

As an entrepreneur, I’ve learned that being successful is about listening to your head as much as following your heart. Sustainably serving China’s cities, and the riders and drivers who live in them, is only possible with profitability. This merger paves the way for our team and Didi’s to partner on an enormous mission, and it frees up a substantial resources for bold initiatives focused on the future of cities — from self-driving technology to the future of food and logistics.