Report: Uber in China to merge with Didi, its main competitor, creating $35 billion behemoth

Investors in Uber China will reportedly receive a 20% stake in the combined company and Didi will make a $1 billion investment in Uber at a $68 billion valuation.

In a blog post obtained by Bloomberg, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick wrote:

As an entrepreneur, I’ve learned that being successful is about listening to your head as well as following your heart. Uber and Didi Chuxing are investing billions of dollars in China and both companies have yet to turn a profit there. Getting to profitability is the only way to build a sustainable business that can best serve Chinese riders, drivers and cities over the long term.