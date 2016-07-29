advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Former IBTimes war zone reporter’s tweets just one of many complaints about company’s practices

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

How a media organization treats a reporter in the trenches speaks volumes about how much it values its news team. Late last month, IBT Media—which owns both the IBTimes news site and Newsweek–announced it would be laying off a good chunk of its staff. Reports then began to surface that the severance package offered was one week’s pay for every year the reporter worked. Thus, if someone worked at the site for less than a year, they were fired without any money to tide them over.

advertisement

Now, former employees are railing against the company, using the hashtag #IBTWTF, claiming that it employed shady tactics. Dozens of people have come forward tweeting their own stories of wrongdoing.

One example really shines through. Erin Banco worked at IBTimes as a Middle East reporter. She was sent to war zones in Iraq and Gaza to report on the conflict with ISIS and other violent confrontations. According to her tweets, she may not have been given adequate insurance coverage that is required for any war zone reporter, but the company also didn’t appear to offer much assistance whatsoever for such difficult work. Here are a few of her tweets:

This is just a taste of what’s coming to light. Follow the hashtag #IBTWTF to see more former employees coming forward with their stories. IBTimes did not return a phone call and email for comment.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life