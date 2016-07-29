Stories to read this weekend

• Hampton Creek may be best known for its egg-free Just Mayo spread (and the tempest in the condiment jar that accompanied it), but you’re about to see a lot more of its sustainable, plant-based products in your local grocery store. Jonathan Ringen looks at how this vegan food startup is planning to upend the food chain and save the world—one pea protein at a time. — Amy Farley, “How Hampton Creek’s Plant-Based Foods Have Scrambled The Grocery Aisle”

• Same data, different conclusions: Is science broken? This explainer from FiveThirtyEight, which includes some nice interactive bits, shows how the overuse of p-value modeling is throwing us for a statistical curve. — Noah Robischon, “Science Isn’t Broken”

• With startups priced out of San Francisco and inspired by Snapchat, many tech entrepreneurs are moving to Santa Monica and Venice Beach. As those neighborhoods (“Silicon Beach”) get gentrified, tensions are rising, as dramatized in this fascinating tale of a local murder. — Joel Arbaje, “Silicon Is Just Sand”

• This disturbing and quotable tell-all from the man who ghostwrote “The Art Of The Deal” gives a rare inside view into mind of Donald Trump. — Cale Weissman, “Donald Trump’s Ghostwriter Tells All”

