FDA: We won’t regulate fitness trackers, wellness apps 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released today its much-anticipated final guidance on how it will oversee mobile health apps and devices. If you’re inclined to read the whole document, it’s here. If not, in a nutshell the FDA has clarified that it will not enforce its rules over apps that are intended for general wellness, like fitness or weight management.
