FDA: We won’t regulate fitness trackers, wellness apps 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released today its much-anticipated final guidance on how it will oversee mobile health apps and devices. If you’re inclined to read the whole document, it’s here. If not, in a nutshell the FDA has clarified that it will not enforce its rules over apps that are intended for general wellness, like fitness or weight management. 

It’s good news for folks in consumer health, many of whom took to Twitter today to breathe a big old sigh of relief: 

What’s your take on the guidance? Tweet me @chrissyfarr 

