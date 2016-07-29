Government requests for data on Amazon customers have more than doubled

The U.S. government made 1,803 different requests of Amazon for data on its customers for the first six months of 2016 ending in June, according to the retail giant. That’s more than double the 851 requests it received during the same period last year. And the number of search warrants it received rose more than 8 times compared to the earlier period, reports ZDNet.
In total, Amazon received from January to June 2016:
• 221 search warrants, fully complying with 41% of them.
• 1,460 subpoenas, fully complying with almost 42% of them.
• 112 other court orders, fully complying with over 55% of them.
• 120 requests from non-U.S. governments, fully complying with 15 of them.