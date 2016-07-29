iPatrol is the Lhasa Apso of robots

In ancient times, the mighty little Lhasa Apso served as a pint-sized sentinel inside Tibetan homes and monasteries. Now Lhasa Apsos are just aggressive lap dogs, but a company called iPatrol has filled the void with a tiny security robot named Riley. The Wi-Fi connected, motion-sensing bot can be controlled from your smartphone and has one 5-megapixel camera-eye and one night vision eye to help it keep watch over your home while you sleep.