iPatrol is the Lhasa Apso of robots

In ancient times, the mighty little Lhasa Apso served as a pint-sized sentinel inside Tibetan homes and monasteries. Now Lhasa Apsos are just aggressive lap dogs, but a company called iPatrol has filled the void with a tiny security robot named Riley. The Wi-Fi connected, motion-sensing bot can be controlled from your smartphone and has one 5-megapixel camera-eye and one night vision eye to help it keep watch over your home while you sleep.
The company claims Riley’s pretty durable, which is important because your Lhasa Apso is probably going to attack it.