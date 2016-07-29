Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has a new book coming out: “Option B”

Sheryl Sandberg is coming out with a new book about coping with grief, according to Recode. Her husband, SurveyMonkey CEO David Goldberg, passed away last year at the age of 47 while the couple was on holiday in Mexico, and Sandberg has been remarkably open about her personal journey to cope with her heartbreaking loss. I was moved to tears by this essay she wrote on Facebook a few weeks after Goldberg’s death. The title of her new book, Option B, comes from this essay.