Morning Intelligence

• Sheryl Sandberg is coming out with a new book about coping with grief . If you haven’t read this essay she wrote on Facebook about the aftermath of her husband’s death, do .

• Panasonic is raising nearly $4 billion to invest in Tesla’s Gigafactory

• More reason to be concerned about Zika in the U.S.—time to break out the bug spray?

• Sluggish growth for the U.S. economy



• The FBI is reportedly looking into yet another cyber attack against the Democratic Party–specifically, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

• Yet another shameful day for humanity: a maternity hospital has been bombed in northern Syria

