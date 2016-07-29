advertisement
Morning Intelligence

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Sheryl Sandberg is coming out with a new book about coping with grief. If you haven’t read this essay she wrote on Facebook about the aftermath of her husband’s death, do.

• Panasonic is raising nearly $4 billion to invest in Tesla’s Gigafactory

More reason to be concerned about Zika in the U.S.—time to break out the bug spray?

Sluggish growth for the U.S. economy

The FBI is reportedly looking into yet another cyber attack against the Democratic Party–specifically, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

• Yet another shameful day for humanity: a maternity hospital has been bombed in northern Syria

