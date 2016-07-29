advertisement
Even Edward Snowden disagrees with WikiLeaks

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The controversial whistleblower organization founded by Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, has been under fire of late. The group has been seemingly releasing documents frivolously, without regard for the privacy of  any innocent bystanders potentially mentioned in the data dumps

Most recently, it released a series of voicemails from the Democratic National Committee, which included a seemingly innocuous message from a father to his son.

This disregard has even caught the attention of Edward Snowden, who tweeted this yesterday:

WikiLeaks’ most recent data releases have shown the website moving from impartial whistleblower platform to become more of partisan political weapon

The New York Times notes this move by Snowden to denounce the organization is especially interesting, since he worked with WikiLeaks while seeking political asylum in 2013.

