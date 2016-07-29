Even Edward Snowden disagrees with WikiLeaks

The controversial whistleblower organization founded by Julian Assange , WikiLeaks, has been under fire of late. The group has been seemingly releasing documents frivolously, without regard for the privacy of any innocent bystanders potentially mentioned in the data dumps .

Most recently, it released a series of voicemails from the Democratic National Committee, which included a seemingly innocuous message from a father to his son.

This disregard has even caught the attention of Edward Snowden, who tweeted this yesterday:

Democratizing information has never been more vital, and @Wikileaks has helped. But their hostility to even modest curation is a mistake. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 28, 2016

WikiLeaks’ most recent data releases have shown the website moving from impartial whistleblower platform to become more of partisan political weapon.

The New York Times notes this move by Snowden to denounce the organization is especially interesting, since he worked with WikiLeaks while seeking political asylum in 2013.