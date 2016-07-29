Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is richer than he’s ever been

The Amazon founder added $2.6 billion to his net worth in the past day alone, making his total fortune worth $66.5 billion, Forbes reports. He is now the third-richest person on the planet. To give you an idea how far Bezos has come, back in 1998 when he first appeared on the Forbes 400 he was *only* worth $1.6 billion. Since then Amazon’s stock has risen 5,800%, fueling Bezos’ massive fortune.