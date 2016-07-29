Hyperloop One has opened its first factory to build its first full-scale hyperloop prototype

The North Las Vegas factory is called the Hyperloop One Metalworks that is a tooling and fabrication site the size of two football fields, Hyperloop One wrote in a blog post. The company says the new factory will house the engineers and technicians who will build the parts for Devloop, the full-scale hyperloop prototype that will begin trial runs next year. If you’re wondering why the factory is called “Metalworks” it’s because of all the cool cutting-edge tools the factory has to bend components to their will, the company explains in the blog post: