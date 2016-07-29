advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft is laying off an additional 2,850 employees

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The latest round of job cuts is in addition to the 1,850 layoffs that were announced in May, reports Engadget. Microsoft made the announcement in its latest SEC filing. Most of the layoffs are ex-Nokia employees, the company Microsoft acquired to try to become a hardware player in the smartphone space. Microsoft says that 900 of the 2,850 employees it plans on laying off have already been notified, with the rest of the additional layoffs coming before mid-2017.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life