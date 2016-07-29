Watch SpaceX test fire one of its reusable rockets

The company is preparing to relaunch one of its Falcon 9 rockets that it has already landed in order to prove its rockets are reusable. On Thursday night the company test fired a previously landed rocket at a development site in Texas, reports NASA Spaceflight. The rocket’s first-stage booster burned on the launchpad for a total of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, which is the entire duration for a single-stage flight. You can watch the grounded test flight below. Next step is actually launching the rocket into space (again).