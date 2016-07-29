Half of Vine’s 9,725 top accounts have abandoned the service

If online video is the next big content creation medium, the company who helped popularize the medium is in trouble. Business Insider reports that over half of Vine’s top 9,725 accounts–that is, accounts with at least 15,000 followers—have either deleted their profiles or stopped posting to the platform since the beginning of the year. The data is based off research conducted by Makerly. Among the reasons for the decline in Vine’s top influencers, the report says, is that competing platforms that came later, such as Snapchat and Instagram videos, offered more functionality, including stickers and editing options, respectively. The reports also says lack of financial incentives is to blame. Both YouTube and Facebook have long had revenue-sharing deals in place with its content creators.