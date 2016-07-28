Report: Now the FBI is probing the hack of a Democratic congressional group

The FBI is investigating the hack of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), possibly to get information about campaign donors, sources tell Reuters. The breach reportedly may have begun in June, when a spoof site was registered with a name resembling Act Blue, an online platform for donating to Democratic candidates. The site’s IP address was similar to one used by a hacking group linked to the Russian government, which is a suspect in the hack of the Democratic National Committee, reports Reuters.