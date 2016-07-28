Beloved humans removed from Sesame Street

Farewell, my childhood. Roscoe Orman (better known by me and countless other former children as Gordon Robinson), Bob McGrath (aka Bob Johnson ), and Emilio Delgado (aka Luis—wait, did he even have a last name?) have been cut from the show . Their contracts have not been renewed by the popular children’s program, which moved to HBO earlier this year.

Below you’ll find one of my favorite Sesame Street segments of all time. It features Luis and Maria (his on-screen wife, who left the show last year). I used to sing this song to myself all the time:

Just say hola? More like just say adios. That’s showbiz, I guess. Time marches on.