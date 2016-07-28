Amazon is going to triple its digital content

Amazon released its Q2 quarterly earnings report today and the company is doing very very well. And to make its next quarter even better, it plans on making even more digital content.

When asked during the earnings call about its guidance for the next quarter, CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company plans on tripling numbers of Amazon TV shows and movies. In the press release, it also announced plans to create digital programs in India for the launch of Prime Video in that region.

So, get ready for a lot more digital content!