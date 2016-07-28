Trim chat bot zaps those auto-renew web subscriptions you’ve forgotten about

Let’s face it—web companies love the fact that people often forget they’ve signed up for auto-renewing monthly subscriptions; it allows them to quietly and automatically collect more and more money each month for a service that isn’t even being used. One estimate says Americans pay $18 billion a year in fees for uncanceled subscriptions.

That’s why the Trim chat bot service is a good idea. The bot texts you a monthly listing of every service that pulls money from your credit card or bank account each month. If you’ve forgotten any subscriptions, Trim will tell you, and offer to cancel them for you (for $6).

The service uses “bank-level” security and encryption, and Trim says it doesn’t store any bank account information. Letting an app look at my account scared me a little at first, but I’ve been using Trim for a year now and all that’s happened is that I’ve saved money. Trim says it’s saved users $6,322,896 so far.

Now Trim, the company, has just picked up a $2.2 million investment round, led by the mobile-focused venture capital firm Eniac Ventures.