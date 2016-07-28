Report: Apple hires BlackBerry car tech guru as Project Titan shifts toward fully autonomous vehicle

Shortly after a report said Apple veteran Bob Mansfield has been brought in to lead the Apple’s Project Titan autonomous car initiative, a new report says the company has hired a key car-tech software person from BlackBerry.

That person is Dan Dodge, who led BlackBerry’s automotive software division, Bloomberg reports. The report cites unnamed sources saying that the hire indicates Apple has shifted its focus to building a fully autonomous (self-driving) car, not just a semi-autonomous one.

Dodge, who the report says began working for Apple earlier this year, was the founder and CEO of QNX, the operating system maker BlackBerry acquired in 2010. The QNX OS, it’s said, lends itself very well to in-car systems.