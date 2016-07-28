Peek gains $10 million in funding, teams up with Yelp

Peek , a service that works as an Open Table of sorts for travel activities like tours and surf lessons, announced a new round of funding Thursday—as well as a partnership with Yelp , which allows you to book any of the activities listed on Peek directly from Yelp.

The company says Peek has quadrupled its bookings since January and plans to use the $10 million to further expand its team. With the funding comes Pete Flint, a new board member; Flint is an investor in the company and was the founder and CEO of Trulia.

“Peek’s impressive growth combined with its best-in-class technology, attracted me to invest and join the Board,” Flint says. “I see lots of similarities with Peek and Trulia, as both companies empower small businesses and are laser-focused on providing the best possible experience for their customers, and there are compelling network effects.”

Existing investors in the company include Eric Schmidt, Jack Dorsey, and Carl Sparks.