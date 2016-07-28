advertisement
Twitter introduces stickers with #StickTogether campaign video

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Twitter just rolled out stickers, a feature the company announced last month—one that peers like Facebook and Snapchat have made available for a while. Each sticker acts as a visual hashtag that you can click on to see more tweets tagged with the same one.

As Twitter continues to push video by building out Periscope and inking live-streaming deals, it’s no surprise that they’re launching stickers with a video featuring young creators like the YouTube-famous Dolan Twins and dancers Jade Chynoweth and Chachi Gonzales. (Twitter video uploads have grown by more than 50% since the start of 2016.) 

