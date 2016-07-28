Morning intel: Facebook earnings smash expectations, Apple sells 1 billion iPhones

• President Obama delivered his address —an uplifting, ringing endorsement of his once-rival—at the Democratic National Convention last night. If you missed his speech, you can watch it here .

• As usual, Facebook exceeded analyst expectations during its earnings report yesterday, clocking 1.71 billion monthly users and $6.43 billion in revenue. Facebook also revealed that WhatsApp and Messenger both have more than a billion users. Samsung and Whole Foods also released earnings.

• Apple CEO Tim Cook announced yesterday that the company has sold more than 1 billion iPhones.

• SpaceX is reportedly spending about $320 million on getting an unmanned spacecraft to Mars.

• Oracle is acquiring cloud software company NetSuite for $9.3 billion. Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison and his family have a 40% stake in NetSuite.

• Coming up today: Amazon and Alphabet present their quarterly earnings, and Hillary Clinton takes the stage on the last day of the DNC.