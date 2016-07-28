Watch an Atlas V rocket take a classified spy satellite into space

The rocket is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral at 8:37 a.m. ET this morning. It will be carrying a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit, reports the Verge. And though its cargo might be hush-hush, anyone who wants to can tune in for the launch. It’s being streamed live by the private space travel company United Launch Alliance (whose Atlas V rocket it is). The live stream will start about 20 minutes before the liftoff—so about 8:17 a.m. ET. Watch it here.