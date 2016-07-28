China will finally legalize Uber and other ride-hailing services in November

The country’s transport ministry is scheduled to declare that online car-booking services can operate lawfully, according to the prepared comments reviewed by Bloomberg News. That would put an official stamp of approval on the ride-sharing services that already cover hundreds of cities and transport millions of people daily. The government will now encourage private auto-sharing — including car-pooling — but require vehicles to install safety features such as security alarms and GPS. All drivers must register with local taxi regulators and cannot have criminal records, according to the document.