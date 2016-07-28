China will finally legalize Uber and other ride-hailing services in November

Until now, services including Uber and China’s Didi Chuxing have been operating in a legal gray area in the country, says Bloomberg, but that will all change come this November when new regulations are enacted officially legalizing ride-hailing services. Bloomberg cites a document from the country’s transportation ministry as being the source of the information:
The country’s transport ministry is scheduled to declare that online car-booking services can operate lawfully, according to the prepared comments reviewed by Bloomberg News. That would put an official stamp of approval on the ride-sharing services that already cover hundreds of cities and transport millions of people daily. The government will now encourage private auto-sharing — including car-pooling — but require vehicles to install safety features such as security alarms and GPS. All drivers must register with local taxi regulators and cannot have criminal records, according to the document.
Other key points Bloomberg found in the document:
• Online car booking services are legal
• Government will encourage development of a sharing economy
• It will encourage online car booking and non-cash payments
• Drivers must have a minimum of three years of driving experience
• Cars must be retired from service after upon reaching 600,000 km
• User information and data collected by car-booking platforms must be stored within the country, and for at least two years
• Cars cannot exceed seven seats
• The rules will be implemented on Nov. 1, 2016