Brazilian prosecutor freezes $11.7 million of Facebook’s funds for failing to turn over WhatsApp user data

The funds freeze corresponds to the fines for failing to turn over data about WhatsApp users who are under investigation for crimes in the country, reports Reuters. Brazil has had an ongoing tiff with Facebook for the last year over its WhatsApp messaging app. The country has shut down the service three times since December for failing to turn over WhatsApp user data in criminal investigations. The Brazilian prosecutor who authored the order said Facebook has shown enormous disregard for Brazilian courts, prosecutors, and police, says Reuters. Facebook was not immediately available for comment on the funds freeze.