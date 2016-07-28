Workers need one hour of activity to counter every 8 hours at a desk

A study published in the Lancet found that in order to nullify the havoc desk-bound work wreaks on their bodies, workers need to get up and move for an hour for every 8 hours they sit at a desk. As the Guardian reports:
A team of international experts found that the risk of dying during a follow-up period of two to 18 years was 9.9% for those who sat for eight or more hours a day and engaged in low activity, compared with 6.8% for those who sat for less than four hours a day and were active for at least one hour a day. But they also found that the increased risk of death associated with sitting for eight hours a day was eliminated for people who did a minimum of one hour of physical activity a day.
Lead author Ulf Ekelund, from the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences and Cambridge University, said: “You don’t need to do sport, you don’t need to go to the gym. It’s OK doing some brisk walking, maybe in the morning, during lunchtime, after dinner in the evening. You can split it up over the day, but you need to do at least one hour.”
[Image: Schezar]